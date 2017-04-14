State prison will be done by 2020; inmates there by 2021

State officials say a new state prison is expected to be done by the end of 2020 as scheduled, but that inmates won't be moved there until the following year.
Officials said Friday during a Prison Development Commission hearing that it will take about six months to transition prisoners from the current facility in Draper to the new one about 25 miles north near the Salt Lake City International Airport.
They also said they plan to have 4,000 beds the facility despite discussion at a previous meeting about making the prison smaller because of a decreasing prison population.
The commission approved the issuance of $240 million in bonds for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. That will be two-fifths of the $570 million in bonds that will go out for the project over the next three years.
