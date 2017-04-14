Quist hits campaign trail, Gianforte charts safer course

Greg Gianforte convened town halls, held press conferences and publicized his travels so ordinary Montanans could join campaign events during his unsuccessful run for governor last year.
Months later, the Republican has changed his strategy as he campaigns for the state's only congressional seat.
Gianforte is maintaining a relatively low profile that keeps him out of the reach of Democratic operatives and protesters that have plagued Republicans.
His Democratic challenger, Rob Quist, has criticized Gianforte for not holding more events.
But the Gianforte campaign says the Republican has made numerous public appearances. The national party is dispatching Donald Trump Jr. to boost the campaign with fundraisers next week in Billings, Bozeman, Hamilton and Kalispell.
The two are vying against each other in the May 25 special election to replace Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.
