April 14, 2017 12:40 PM

Detroit police board urges Sessions to keep consent decrees

The Associated Press
DETROIT

The Detroit Board of Police Commissioners is asking U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to keep a court-enforced tool used to overhaul problem-plagued police departments.

The Detroit Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2oyBnxW ) reports that commissioners passed a resolution Thursday urging Sessions to maintain the use of consent decrees for "protection of citizens and their civil rights." They said consent decrees have had a positive impact on the city's police force, which the board oversees.

The City of Detroit and its Police Department entered into two consent decrees with the U.S. Justice Department in 2003 "to address systemic changes needed for law enforcement."

Sessions ordered a review in early April of all Justice Department consent decrees with police departments. Detroit police commissioners say Sessions wrongly thinks federal oversight of police departments is unwarranted.

