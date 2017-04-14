Original owner of pardoned dog takes aim at gov's comments

The original owner of a dog Gov. Paul LePage has attempted to save from a death sentence is unhappy over comments the governor made about the case during a radio appearance.
The Republican governor issued a pardon for Dakota, a 4-year-old husky, but a district court judge ignored it, and a court battle over the dog's future is ongoing. Dakota was deemed a dangerous dog after two attacks on other dogs.
LePage joked on WGAN-AM on Thursday that the original owner might be the one who should be euthanized. The Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2ocpA5P ) reports Matthew Perry says LePage's comments are "just screwed up."
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is expected to eventually hear Dakota's case.
It's unclear if LePage's pardon of the dog is more than symbolic.
