April 14, 2017 12:21 PM

Rauner opposes bill allowing taxpayer-funded abortions

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is opposing legislation that would allow the state to cover abortions for its employees and Medicaid recipients.

Eleni Demertzis (ih-LEH'-nee dih-MERT'-ziss) is Rauner's spokeswoman. She said Friday the governor is committed to protecting women's rights under current law but recognizes the "sharp divisions of opinion" on taxpayer-funded abortion coverage.

The legislation is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Sara Feigenholtz. She says the measure would protect women's access to abortions in Illinois if federal law legalizing the procedure is overturned. It also would remove prohibitions on state employee health insurance and Medicaid funds from covering the procedure.

Rauner has signed previous legislation expanding access to birth control and requiring physicians who refuse to perform abortions to inform patients where they can go instead.

