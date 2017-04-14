More Politics News

April 14, 2017 12:17 PM

Sheriff: Man accused of shooting into houses chose randomly

The Associated Press
GREENVILLE, Miss.

A Mississippi Delta man has been arrested on charges that he shot into five houses, wounding one person.

Washington County Assistant Chief Deputy Percy Miles tells the Delta Democrat-Times (http://bit.ly/2p3l65B) that 19-year-old James Trevor Davis appears to have chosen "random houses" with no other motive for the shootings.

The shootings began before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Miles says one person was taken to the hospital, but wounds were not life-threatening.

Miles says deputies determined that all the shootings were the work of the same person because of similar bullet patterns.

Davis is charged with five counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of aggravated assault.

