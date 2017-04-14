7 Itawamba officials switch from Democrats to Republicans

Seven Itawamba County officials elected in 2015 as Democrats have switched to the Republican Party.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson, supervisors Charles Horn, Steve Johnson and Steve Moore; constables Terry Johnson and Doug Lesley; and coroner Shelia Summerford all made the switch.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (http://bit.ly/2pB9JhD) reports that many top GOP officials, including Gov. Phil Bryant, House Speaker Philip Gunn of Clinton, Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef attended the ceremony at the Itawamba County Courthouse.
State Republicans have long recruited Democrats to switch sides, often in groups such as the one announced Thursday.
State Rep. Donnie Bell, who switched to the GOP days after the 2011 election, was given credit for encouraging local officials to change sides.
This story has been corrected to show the spelling of Gunn's first name is Philip, not Phillip.
