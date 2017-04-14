More Politics News

April 14, 2017 11:10 AM

West Virginia law authorizes opioid antidotes at schools

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Schools in West Virginia will be able to give drugs to students who overdose on opioids without having to first contact parents under a new law approved this week.

The measure passed unanimously by the state Legislature and signed Tuesday by Gov. Jim Justice comes as West Virginia recorded 844 overdose deaths last year, more than 700 involving at least one opioid such as heroin, fentanyl or prescription painkillers.

The law applies to public and private schools. It also authorizes administering the antidote to school personnel or others during regular school hours or at functions and events on school property.

The law takes effect after 90 days. The state Board of Education will develop regulations for training, storage and notifying parents after incidents.

