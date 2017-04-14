More Politics News

April 14, 2017 11:06 AM

Tester reports $3M in the bank for 2018 re-election campaign

The Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

U.S. Sen Jon Tester has already amassed more than $3 million to spend on his 2018 re-election campaign.

On Friday, officials with the Montana Democrat's campaign reported raising $2 million over the first three months of this year.

Tester is seeking a third six-year term in the November 2018 elections.

He is one of 10 Democrats up for re-election in states that voted for President Donald Trump. He is also the only Democrat in Montana's congressional delegation.

However, Republicans have been scrambling to find a challenger to unseat the incumbent since former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke became secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior.

Earlier this week, a Republican state senator from Kalispell announced his candidacy. Albert Olszewski is an orthopedic surgeon who has served in the Legislature since 2015.

