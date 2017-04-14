Events to mark 10 years after deadly Virginia Tech shooting

Sunday marks 10 years after a gunman killed 32 people at Virginia Tech. The university is holding several events to remember the lives lost on April 16, 2007.
Here's a look some of the commemoration activities taking place:
SATURDAY
— 10 a.m.: 3.2-mile Run in Remembrance
SUNDAY
— Midnight: Lighting of the ceremonial candle at the April 16 memorial. It will remain lit for 24 hours.
— 9:43 a.m.: Wreath laying ceremony with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and former Tech President Charles Steger, who led the school during the shootings.
— 2:30 p.m.: University commemoration event, including a reading of the names of each of the 32 people killed. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, who was Virginia governor in 2007, will give remarks.
— 7:30 p.m.: Candlelight vigil on Virginia Tech's Drillfield.
Comments