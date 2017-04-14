South Carolina hospital says Medicare eligibility is safe

A South Carolina hospital system says the federal threat to remove Medicare and Medicaid services has ended.
The Greenville Health System told local media the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has lifted its threat to terminate its $500 million contract with Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The hospital system says a survey showed the hospital is in compliance with policies and procedures.
The federal center says it continues inspections to ensure that patients are safe.
The threat to remove Medicare and Medicaid eligibility came because of problems found after an emergency room patient who was attacking people died when he was strapped face down on a gurney.
Officials say four contract security guards improperly restrained Donald Keith Smith on March 6. The hospital says the guards no longer work there.
Comments