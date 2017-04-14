More Politics News

April 14, 2017 8:59 AM

Prosecutor undecided on case against police supervisors

By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press
CLEVELAND

A prosecutor says he hasn't decided whether to pursue charges against five Cleveland police supervisors for their alleged failure to control a high-speed chase that ended with two black people killed in a 137-shot barrage of police gunfire.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a judge in East Cleveland, where the 2012 chase ended, can preside over the officers' dereliction of duty charges. Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley says he's reviewing that ruling.

The supervisors originally were charged in county court. O'Malley's predecessor filed identical charges in East Cleveland in 2015 after a county judge set to hear the case acquitted a patrolman of voluntary manslaughter for the shooting.

Attorneys for the supervisors appealed the venue change.

The East Cleveland judge, William Dawson, didn't return phone messages Thursday.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
CIA Director says Wikileaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says Wikileaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

West Virginia Gov. serves up actual 'bullcrap' at budget meeting 1:00

West Virginia Gov. serves up actual 'bullcrap' at budget meeting

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos