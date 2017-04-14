More Politics News

April 14, 2017 7:43 AM

Pakistan says Indian spy facing death has right to appeal

The Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

A senior Pakistani official says an Indian naval officer who faces the death penalty for espionage and sabotage will not be immediately executed because he has the right to appeal his conviction by a military tribunal.

Sartaj Aziz, the prime minister's adviser on foreign affairs, told reporters Friday that Kulbhushan Jadhav is entitled to file a mercy petition to the army chief if an appellate court upholds his conviction.

Aziz's comments were aimed at easing tensions with India, which has warned Pakistan of serious consequences if it executes Jadhav. He said Jadhav can also seek a pardon from the president of Pakistan.

Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan last year and a tribunal of the country's military sentenced him to death this month.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
CIA Director says Wikileaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says Wikileaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

West Virginia Gov. serves up actual 'bullcrap' at budget meeting 1:00

West Virginia Gov. serves up actual 'bullcrap' at budget meeting

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos