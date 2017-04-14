More Politics News

April 14, 2017 7:22 AM

Missouri man who threw knife at agent sentenced to 5 years

The Associated Press
MOUNT VERNON, Mo.

A southwest Missouri man who threw a knife at a state conservation agent was sentenced to five years in prison.

A Lawrence County judge this week signed 43-year-old Freddie Garrison of Reeds to concurrent terms of five years for second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and four years for resisting arrest.

Garrison pleaded guilty in a deal that reduced the original first-degree assault charge and dismissed two other charges filed after the May 2016 incident in Lawrence County.

The conservation agent, Daniel Shores, was searching for Garrison and found him in the woods. The Joplin Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2oy5HbW ) that Garrison threw the knife at Shores and took off into the woods.

The knife missed the agent and Garrison was arrested.

