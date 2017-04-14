More Politics News

April 14, 2017 3:07 AM

Chattanooga judge on disability throws tantrum in courthouse

The Associated Press
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

A Chattanooga judge who has been on medical disability leave was escorted out of courthouse after witnesses said he threw a tantrum in what had been his chambers.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2pz1LVX ) that General Sessions Judge David Bales turned over furniture and threw another judge's possessions out of the office.

Bales was asked to leave the Hamilton County Courts Building, but was not arrested or charged.

Bales had missed several months for cancer treatments before asking Gov. Bill Haslam in March to name temporary replacement, saying he was hoping to return "as soon as possible."

The governor this week named attorney Alex McVeagh to the seat earlier this week.

