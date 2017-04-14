More Politics News

April 14, 2017 1:13 AM

Heating oil prices drop as temperature climbs in Maine

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

The Governor's Energy Office says the price of heating oil in Maine has dropped 9 cents since the middle of March.

The statewide average cash price for No. 2 heating oil was $2.17 per gallon this week.

The statewide price of kerosene was also down 7 cents, to $2.72. Propane prices have fallen 12 cents in that time and are now down to $2.43 per gallon.

The state found the highest heating oil price was $2.41, while the lowest price was $1.95. Northern Maine had a higher average at $2.28 per gallon.

The figures reflect an April 10 survey.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
CIA Director says Wikileaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says Wikileaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

West Virginia Gov. serves up actual 'bullcrap' at budget meeting 1:00

West Virginia Gov. serves up actual 'bullcrap' at budget meeting

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos