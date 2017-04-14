More Politics News

April 14, 2017 2:05 AM

Detained Afghan family gets permanent US resident status

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Lawyers say an Afghan family that traveled to the U.S. on special visas and was detained by immigration officials at the Los Angeles airport in March has received status as permanent residents under their original visas.

The family's lawyers said the family had final interviews Thursday with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Washington state.

The mother, father and their three young sons arrived at the airport March 2 for a connecting flight to Washington — where they plan to settle — but they were initially detained and split up. Immigration officials planned to send the mother and children to a Texas detention center, but a federal judge quashed the transfer.

They were released from custody a few days later and traveled to Washington.

Government officials previously declined to comment.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
CIA Director says Wikileaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says Wikileaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

West Virginia Gov. serves up actual 'bullcrap' at budget meeting 1:00

West Virginia Gov. serves up actual 'bullcrap' at budget meeting

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos