Walker says he's adding $100 mln to transportation budget

Gov. Scott Walker says he will allocate another $100 million to transportation projects in the upcoming budget partly because of better-than-expected revenue.
State officials estimate they will have $38 million additional revenue, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported (http://bit.ly/2ownArI ). Speaking in Neenah Thursday, Walker says he is directing the state Department of Transportation to move another $65 million in projects statewide to the 2017 fiscal year, bringing the total additional funding to more than $100 million.
The actions will fund another 21 projects around the state in June, according to Transportation Secretary Dave Ross. The list does not include I-94.
State officials say lower fuel prices and more competitive bids led to increased savings on road projects.
Walker says he is trying to work with the Legislature on the contentious transportation issue.
Comments