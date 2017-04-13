Chicago libraries expand technology program for city youth

The city of Chicago is expanding a youth technology program to more library locations.
Officials including Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Public Library Commissioner Brian Bannon announced earlier this month that the YOUmedia program will get boost of more than $1 million over three years. City officials say the privately-raised money is coming from corporate donors.
Currently, the program operates digital labs for youth in one dozen libraries. The city will now add five more locations by 2018.
Emanuel says in a statement that the program is about empowering teens by exposing them to technology.
YOUmedia lets young people work with mentors and learn in a teens-only space. The labs, where students have access to 3D printers, have programs and workshops that focus on areas including science, photography and fashion.
