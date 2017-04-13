More Politics News

April 13, 2017 9:24 PM

Lawyer: Effort to sue Seattle mayor hurt by time limits

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

A lawyer for an Oregon man says efforts to sue Seattle Mayor Ed Murray 10 years ago over claims of sexual abuse foundered because of statute of limitations issues, not credibility concerns.

The Seattle Times reported (https://goo.gl/RQnaJ8 ) Thursday that Brian Williams, a former attorney for Jeff Simpson, said he found Simpson's story believable.

Williams says he also found a second man, Lloyd Anderson, who claims he had been paid by Murray for sex.

After a legal analysis, however, Williams said he concluded Oregon law prohibited a lawsuit over claims dating back to the 1980s.

A Seattle area man sued Murray last week, claiming Murray repeatedly raped him when he was a teen.

Murray has denied the allegations and said he intends to continue to serve as mayor and seek re-election this year.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
CIA Director says Wikileaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’ 1:48

CIA Director says Wikileaks is a ‘hostile intelligence service’

West Virginia Gov. serves up actual 'bullcrap' at budget meeting 1:00

West Virginia Gov. serves up actual 'bullcrap' at budget meeting

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos