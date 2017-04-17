New law allows South Dakota to sell unclaimed stocks sooner

There's a chance the state of South Dakota is about to sell your stocks.
If you've ever invested in a company or mutual fund and then completely ignored your quarterly statements, you might want to watch your mailbox.
When banks or fund managers lose contact with an investor — meaning the owner doesn't buy, sell, move or otherwise communicate with the institution for three years — those assets are considered unclaimed property and get transferred to the state. (The rule doesn't apply to retirement savings such at 401(k)'s.)
The state holds onto those investments until the rightful owner is found, but a new law lets the state cash out more quickly.
The rightful owner can always collect the proceeds, but they'll lose any gains that might have occurred after the liquidation.
Speedier sales can be a boon to state budgets, letting states use the cash until an owner comes forward, but they could burn investors, said Tami Salmon, general council for the Investment Company Institute, a Washington, D.C., association that represents mutual fund managers.
"The states are becoming more aggressive in claiming this property," Salmon told the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2o5FX3h ).
A new law signed by Gov. Dennis Daugaard last month allows the state to sell unclaimed securities after 90 days. Previously the state's budget office had to wait three years before liquidating such investments.
State Treasurer Rich Sattgast said he'd rather return unclaimed securities to their owners. His office began sending letters to the last known addresses of the securities' owners in hopes of getting their attention before the sale.
"We don't want people getting our notices in the mail to think it's a scam," Sattgast said.
The sales would be initiated May 1 and finalized by June 9 unless the office finds a valid address from the named owner or hears from the owner online or over the phone.
The sale of approximately $6 million in securities will be the second mass sell-off in Sattgast's six-year term. Moving forward, sales will happen more regularly.
Until the recent change, state law said merely that the treasurer "may" sell securities after three years, which Sattgast felt left the state open to lawsuits by those whose securities were sold and transferred to state coffers.
"I didn't want to act as financial adviser," Sattgast said.
The reasons for losing track of securities vary. A grandparent might buy stock in Disney for a grandchild, for example, but never tell the child. If the grandparent dies without passing along the child's address, the stock might end up in the state's hands before the child even realizes they have it.
Securities are only a small piece of the state's collection of unclaimed property. The Unclaimed Property Division has $392 million in dormant checking and savings account balances, unpaid wages, utilities deposits, life insurance payouts and securities.
The Bureau of Finance and Management urged the sale of $7 million in securities last fall, saying their ever-changing value made it difficult to accurately report the state's assets and liabilities under federally-required Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
"When the state treasurer holds these securities, it makes it problematic to report the values of those funds," said state economist Jim Terwilliger of the Bureau of Finance and Management, which supported the change in how the state manages unclaimed investments.
While no one testified against the bill in Pierre, the Investment Council Institute sent Daugaard a letter on March 9 urging a veto. A mass sell-off robs the rightful owners of the property of any gains their funds might earn after it, the letter explained.
Salmon said the new 90-day waiting period is a disservice to mutual fund and stock holders to benefit the state's general fund. She also expressed concern about how the state defines dormancy.
Dormancy means the owner stops interacting with an account for at least three years. Transferring funds into an account qualifies as interaction in South Dakota, and retirement accounts like 401(k)s are excluded from dormancy periods until the holder reaches age 70.
Even so, Salmon said, plenty of investors could be at risk.
There are 150,000 South Dakotans with mutual funds, she said, at risk of having their property declared unclaimed if they stop interacting for three years. People don't call their fund managers every time they get a quarterly statement unless something's amiss, Salmon said.
"Most of us who get into mutual funds are in it for the long term. There's no need for us to check in," she said.
Salmon encouraged people to check in with their fund managers at least once a year to prevent dormancy.
The Securities Transfer Association and Shareholder Services Association wrote a similar letter on March 8, saying the new law would "eviscerate" due process rights of the securities' owners. A security's value is not in its immediate sale price, but in the rights it conveys to the holder: Proxy voting, dividends and the right of appreciation.
"The prompt liquidation of securities contained in (the bill) terminates all of these property interests," wrote STA council Jennifer Borden.
Sattgast said he's going to work to find property owners prior to the sale by publishing legal notices in newspapers and sending letters to the last known addresses of the owners. The three employees use nationwide search software to find addresses and will stop the sale of any security if a valid address appears in the search.
"We're going to work very diligently to find these people," Sattgast said.
The only candidate who's announced an intention to run for Sattgast's position in 2018, Josh Haeder, says he hopes to see more significant outreach on unclaimed property.
The Huron-area property manager and staffer for Sen. Mike Rounds says the state should be using social media to reach out to unclaimed property owners, and that extending its outreach beyond newspapers, booths at public events and letters will be more important now that the law has changed.
"As we move forward with this law, we'll need to find those more effective ways of reaching out to people," Haeder said.
