April 13, 2017 5:20 PM

Ivey: Priority is to restore state's image

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says her priority as governor will be to steady the ship of state and restore the state's image.

Ivey addressed reporters Thursday on her third full day in office. Ivey was sworn in Monday evening after Gov. Robert Bentley resigned in the wake of a sex-tinged scandal that prompted impeachment hearings.

Ivey said the eyes of the nation had been on the state "and not for the right reasons."

She is the state's first Republican woman to hold the position of governor. Ivey said she has time to make a decision about running for governor in 2018. She said she also has not made a decision about changing the date for the U.S. Senate election to fill the remainder of Jeff Sessions' term.

