Jury finds ex-Arkansas officer liable in fatal shooting

A federal jury has found a former Arkansas police officer liable in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.
The jury on Friday awarded $415,000 to Sylvia Perkins from former Little Rock officer Josh Hastings. Perkins is the mother of Bobby Moore III, who Hastings shot and killed in 2012 when he fired into a car carrying car burglary suspects outside a Little Rock apartment complex.
Hastings has said the car was about to run over him. He was fired after an internal investigation found the shooting unjustified.
Former Little Rock Police Chief Stuart Thomas and the city of Little Rock were earlier dismissed from the lawsuit by U.S. District Judge Brian Miller.
The verdict in the lawsuit comes after two manslaughter trials against Hastings ended in hung juries.
