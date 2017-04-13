New Mexico lawmakers mull litigation in budget standoff

Negotiations over a possible solution to New Mexico's state budget crisis appeared to be set in motion Thursday as lawmakers receive legal advice on how to respond to major taxation and spending vetoes by Gov. Susana Martinez.
Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said Thursday he had received a text message from the governor's office asking to meet — opening the door to the first direct conversations between the Republican governor and leading Democratic lawmakers since the budgetary vetoes.
Leading lawmakers from both parties consulted with attorneys and staff behind closed doors Thursday afternoon about vetoes that would defund the Legislature and all state institutions of higher education in the coming fiscal year. Beyond the budget, the Legislature has refused to recognize 10 vetoes that included no initial explanatory message, saying it denied any opportunity to address concerns through the legislative process.
Martinez wants to convene a special session to resolve the budget standoff after also vetoing a variety of tax and fee increases from the Democrat-led Legislature that would have raised $350 million to shore up state finances and pay for road improvements. No date has been set to reconvene, while Martinez favors a resolution during a rapid session.
Republican House Minority Leader Nate Gentry said he has held "productive conversations" about a solution to the budget impasse with Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf, based on general indications from the governor that she would support some revenue increases in combination with broad tax reforms.
New Mexico is struggling to stabilize funding to public schools, courts and other critical government services after depleting nearly all general fund reserves and making repeated cuts to agency spending and cash balances.
Martinez has been urging lawmakers to support an ambitious tax-code overhaul designed to improve the state's business climate by eliminating hundreds of tax breaks, including long-standing exemptions for nonprofit organizations.
The governor vetoed more modest reforms that would have created a new rainy-day fund to better insulate the state finances from economic gyrations, while phasing out a variety of tax incentives.
