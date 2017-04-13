More Politics News

April 13, 2017 3:57 PM

Senate supporter of more fundraising had to return donations

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A state lawmaker who supported doubling the amount of money that senators could raise during their four-year terms was required to return nearly $60,000 in donations that he over-collected in 2016.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2o9Cp0y ) that Republican Sen. Ken Yager of Kingston did not mention that he had exceeded the fundraising limits from political action committees when he spoke in favor of a last-minute change on the Senate floor earlier this month.

Yager returned $50,500 to 27 organizations. That's according to an amended campaign fiance report in July. He then reported giving back another $9,000 to eight PACs in November.

Republican caucus spokeswoman Darlene Schlicher says Yager introduced the amendment in his role as committee chairman on behalf of a GOP colleague, Sen. Steve Southerland of Morristown.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Oklahoma congressman says the idea his constituents pay his salary is ‘bullcrap’ 0:32

Oklahoma congressman says the idea his constituents pay his salary is ‘bullcrap’
Tillerson says there's a 0:36

Tillerson says there's a "low level of trust" with Russia

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos