April 13, 2017 3:53 PM

The Latest: $3.6M in public matching funds doled out

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

The Latest on public matching fund expenditures in the New Jersey governor's race (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

New Jersey officials say $3.6 million in public matching cash has been handed out to Democratic and Republicans candidates running for governor.

The Election Law Enforcement Commission announced the disbursements Thursday.

Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli got about $651,000, which is the first disbursement he's received.

Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Democratic candidate Jim Johnson each received nearly $1.2 million, while Democratic Assemblyman John Wisniewski got more than $663,000

Matching funds are financed through donations from state income tax forms and through the general fund.

___

10: 30 a.m.

Nearly $3 million in public matching funds have been doled out to Democratic and Republican candidates in this year's contest to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie, state election officials said this week.

More than $2.8 million has been given to three candidates in this year's primary election for governor, up from $1.7 million last month, according to the Election Law Enforcement Commission.

Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno has received the most, at more than $1.1 million. Democrat Jim Johnson, a former official in President Bill Clinton's administration, has gotten nearly $1.1 million, and Democratic Assemblyman John Wisniewski received about $663,000.

Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli has said he qualified for funds, but so far has not received matching cash, according to state officials.

