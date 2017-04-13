More Politics News

April 13, 2017 3:40 PM

Indiana House sends religious freedoms measure to governor

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana House is sending a bill codifying student religious freedoms to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his consideration.

The bill by Democratic Rep. John Bartlett of Indianapolis originally contained a contentious provision requiring "limited public forums" for prayer at school events. A Senate panel stripped that section.

As written now, the bill says public and charter schools shall not discriminate against students or parents on the basis of religion. It also encourages high schools to offer a world religion course and affirms students' right to wear religious clothing or jewelry.

Opponents say schools will face more lawsuits from groups who want more religion in school.

It cleared the House by 74-7 vote Thursday. Holcomb has not taken a public position on it.

