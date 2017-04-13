More Politics News

April 13, 2017 6:21 PM

$150 million settlement announced in Jay Peak fraud case

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

A year after Vermont and the Securities Exchange Commission accused the owner and president of Jay Peak ski resort of massive fraud involving foreign investors' money, a $150 million settlement has been reached that will be used to pay contractors, vendors and investors.

The federal receiver overseeing Jay Peak announced Thursday that he'd signed a settlement agreement with Raymond James that will be filed in court early next week.

The resort's owner, Ariel Quiros of Miami, and former president Bill Stenger were accused of misusing $200 million raised from foreign investors through a special visa program. Stenger has settled civil charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Quiros' lawyers have said he'll be cleared of wrongdoing.

