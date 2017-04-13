More Politics News

April 13, 2017 2:24 PM

The Latest: 4 men slain in similar manner as gang victims

The Associated Press
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.

The Latest on the killings of four men found in a New York park on suburban Long Island (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Police say four men found slain in a Long Island park were killed in a manner consistent with victims of the MS-13 street gang.

The victims were found Wednesday night in a wooded area near a recreation center in Central Islip (EYE'-slihp).

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini (CEE-nee) said Thursday that one victim was 16, two were 18 and the fourth was 20.

He says all suffered significant trauma throughout their bodies and a sharp-edged instrument was used in the killings.

The discovery of the bodies comes about a month after the arrest of eight MS-13 gang members in connection with the September killings of two teenage girls in nearby Brentwood.

___

7:50 a.m.

Police say the bodies of four apparent homicide victims have been found in a Long Island park.

The victims were found in a wooded area near a recreation center in Central Islip (EYE'-slihp).

Suffolk County Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers tells Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2oCFCsO ) that the victims, all male, "suffered significant trauma."

He says it appears the homicides occurred recently.

Their discovery comes about a month after the arrest of eight MS-13 gang members in connection with the September killings of two teenage girls in nearby Brentwood.

However, it's not clear whether the latest incident is related to gang violence.

