The Latest: 4 men slain in similar manner as gang victims

The Latest on the killings of four men found in a New York park on suburban Long Island (all times local):
2:20 p.m.
Police say four men found slain in a Long Island park were killed in a manner consistent with victims of the MS-13 street gang.
The victims were found Wednesday night in a wooded area near a recreation center in Central Islip (EYE'-slihp).
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini (CEE-nee) said Thursday that one victim was 16, two were 18 and the fourth was 20.
He says all suffered significant trauma throughout their bodies and a sharp-edged instrument was used in the killings.
The discovery of the bodies comes about a month after the arrest of eight MS-13 gang members in connection with the September killings of two teenage girls in nearby Brentwood.
___
7:50 a.m.
Police say the bodies of four apparent homicide victims have been found in a Long Island park.
The victims were found in a wooded area near a recreation center in Central Islip (EYE'-slihp).
Suffolk County Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers tells Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2oCFCsO ) that the victims, all male, "suffered significant trauma."
He says it appears the homicides occurred recently.
Their discovery comes about a month after the arrest of eight MS-13 gang members in connection with the September killings of two teenage girls in nearby Brentwood.
However, it's not clear whether the latest incident is related to gang violence.
Comments