114 firms in line for $91 million in California tax credits

A state economic development board is considering an $8 million tax credit for General Motors in exchange for hiring more than 1,100 workers at its autonomous vehicle division in San Francisco.
The GM tax credit is among $91 million in incentives for 114 companies scheduled for approval at a meeting Thursday in Sacramento.
The credits range from GM's $8 million to $20,000 for a small accounting firm in Southern California that plans to hire eight people.
Electric-bus manufacturer Proterra Inc. is seeking $7.5 million in exchange for hiring 432 people in Burlingame and the city of Industry. Online streaming service Hulu is in line for $4.3 million to expand in San Francisco, Santa Monica and Novato.
