More Politics News

April 13, 2017 2:11 PM

114 firms in line for $91 million in California tax credits

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A state economic development board is considering an $8 million tax credit for General Motors in exchange for hiring more than 1,100 workers at its autonomous vehicle division in San Francisco.

The GM tax credit is among $91 million in incentives for 114 companies scheduled for approval at a meeting Thursday in Sacramento.

The credits range from GM's $8 million to $20,000 for a small accounting firm in Southern California that plans to hire eight people.

Electric-bus manufacturer Proterra Inc. is seeking $7.5 million in exchange for hiring 432 people in Burlingame and the city of Industry. Online streaming service Hulu is in line for $4.3 million to expand in San Francisco, Santa Monica and Novato.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Oklahoma congressman says the idea his constituents pay his salary is ‘bullcrap’ 0:32

Oklahoma congressman says the idea his constituents pay his salary is ‘bullcrap’
Tillerson says there's a 0:36

Tillerson says there's a "low level of trust" with Russia

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos