Arizona House sets debate and vote on initiative proposals

The Arizona House is set to debate legislation that will add a slew of registration and penalty provisions on citizen initiative petition circulators and initiative backers.
Thursday's schedule also shows the House plan to vote on a proposal that already has Senate approval making it easier to keep citizen initiatives off the ballot by tightening the legal standard proponents must meet.
The two components were stripped from an earlier bill already signed by Gov. Doug Ducey that bars paying circulators per signature.
Democratic critics and voting rights groups call the proposals a full-out assault on the citizen initiative process. Republicans who back the measures call them needed reforms.
The Arizona Chamber of Commerce began pushing the proposals after voters approved a minimum wage increase last year.
