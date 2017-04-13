Teenage Harvard student runs for Cambridge political office

A Harvard freshman is wasting no time chasing political aspirations: she's running for Cambridge City Council at age 19.
Nadya Okamoto told The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2ordirl ) she decided to run about a month ago after realizing that the only thing stopping her from running was her belief that she was too young to run. Okamoto plans to run on issues like education and youth engagement, and her campaign will be staffed by fellow students and volunteers.
Apart from campaigning, Okamoto runs several startup nonprofits, including one that provides feminine hygiene products to women in need and another that advocates for millennial engagement in politics.
She has filed to run as a Democrat, registering with a $100 loan in her name, according to state records.
