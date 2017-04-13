More Politics News

April 13, 2017 12:50 PM

Tennessee Senate OKs cellphones, selfies at ballot box

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Tennessee Senate has approved legislation to allow photos in polling places after Justin Timberlake's now-infamous, possibly law-breaking ballot box selfie.

Senators voted 30-0 Thursday for the bill by Sen. Brian Kelsey of Germantown, where Timberlake snapped his early voting photo in October.

The bill, which needs House approval, would allow photographing or video-taping a filled-out ballot, except if it's intended to commit voter intimidation, voter fraud or sell a vote.

Some cellphone use would remain banned, including calls within 10 feet of voting booths; discussing candidates or ballot issues out loud on the phone; and recording other people at the polling place without permission.

This month, the Supreme Court left in place lower court rulings that struck down New Hampshire's ban on voters photographing themselves and their completed ballots.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Oklahoma congressman says the idea his constituents pay his salary is ‘bullcrap’ 0:32

Oklahoma congressman says the idea his constituents pay his salary is ‘bullcrap’
Tillerson says there's a 0:36

Tillerson says there's a "low level of trust" with Russia

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos