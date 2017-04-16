'One Tree Hill' still draws attention in Wilmington

It's right there in the name. There is only "One Tree Hill."
The singular teen soap turned adult drama remains a defining — if not, the definitive — Wilmington TV production, one that continues to have an impact unparalleled by any other project.
Tuesday will mark the fifth anniversary since the series aired its series finale, simply titled "One Tree Hill," on April 4, 2012. The episode was the 187th the show produced in the Port City over the course of nine years.
According to the Wilmington Regional Film Commission, "One Tree Hill" spent an an estimated $300 million locally to bring to life the teens and adults of the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina. As the show gained prominence and its cast of young actors became stars, the perils of high school gave way to the challenges of adulthood — a journey accentuated by fights, tears, laughs, weddings, existential crises, car crashes, deaths, births, a crazy syringe-wielding nanny and a heart-snatching dog.
Even in the face of its more outlandish plot twists, "One Tree Hill" cultivated a loyal audience that — in defiance of a traditional trajectory for a concluded series — has persisted as the show aged.
"I think it is our storylines," said Beth Crookham, who was part of the producing team for much of the show's run. "It is the characters and the world they lived in. While it is certainly not reality, there was a heart and soul to the characters that just universally resonated and continues to do so years later."
Next generation
Despite increasingly lackluster ratings on The CW and season-to-season fears of cancellation, the show has retained a popularity aided by television reruns, international followings and — most importantly — its entire run made available on Netflix, the popular online video streaming service.
"People in their 30s and older who grew up on the show can rewatch it, and now these kids 12 and up are getting to experience it for the first time," said Cullen Moss, a local actor who recurred as John "Junk" Moretti for the entire run.
With the advent of Netflix, Tree Hill has lived on, Crookham said.
It's evident in the steady stream of devoted fans who still make the pilgrimage to Wilmington each year.
Although change has swept through some of the filming locations — the Rivercourt at Battleship Park is gone and the Karen's Cafe storefront on Front Street is now Outdoor Equipped — Tree Hill as fans know it on screen remains largely intact.
On any given day, a group of fans can be seen huddled outside the spots made famous by the show, namely the Sixth Street bridge now immortalized in the opening credits. Crookham said the way the show used Wilmington as a small town has preserved it for fans.
"If this show had existed in Los Angeles or some big city, it may not have survived in the same way," she said.
In the past three years, the numbers of visiting devotees has skyrocketed thanks to fan conventions that reunited the stars, with whom fans can pay to brush shoulders, get autographs, take pictures and ask their long-held questions. EyeCon conventions started the profitable trend in 2015 and has hosted three since, each attended by more than 1,000 fans. EyeCon will hold its fourth local "Return to Tree Hill" convention next month and a fifth in October.
Crookham also organized an event last summer called "Inside OTH," which she planned alongside several cast and crew members with whom she remains close.
Moss said the conventions, where he is a favorite for pictures, serve as a reminder of how important the show is for fans.
"When you talk to kids, it's not just a teen drama for a lot them," he said. "A lot of these young people and even adults talk about how it saved them, in very literal terms."
Looking back
With the stars moved onto other projects — Sophia Bush can be seen on "Chicago P.D.," Chad Michael Murray on "Sun Records" and Bethany Joy Lenz on "Colony" — and the crew has been scattered to the winds due to stifling state legislation dampening local production prospects, looking back on the final days of filming seems like another time for those involved.
The final episode shot in November 2011, meaning the show's presence in Wilmington was already deconstructed by the time fans saw it.
"A lot of life happened between the final episode shooting and it airing," Crookham said. "By that time, we were all on to other things. I don't think it even registered with me that the final episode was airing."
Bill Vassar, executive vice president of EUE/Screen Gems Studio in Wilmington, remembers the throngs of fans who would line up outside the gates of the lot on spring break while the production was filming.
"You would look out there and they were two and three deep outside the fence," he said. "We put up (netting) and they would bring SUVs and stand on the roofs just to get a glimpse."
Vassar said he understood the show's reach when his mother, a former guidance counselor, watched the show and expressed an appreciation for how aptly it captured teenage life.
"She told me, 'Nothing changes but the music and the fashion,' " Vassar said. "This show just lives on."
Now half-decade removed his Tree Hill days, Moss said the local conventions have given he and his former cast mates time to reflect on the phenomenon of which they are a part.
"We talk about how lucky we are to be part of something that has stuck with people this long and only finds new fans every day," he said. "It has staying power."
