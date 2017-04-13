Sue Shaffer, longtime Cow Creeks chairwoman, dies at 94

Former Cow Creek Tribal Chairwoman Sue Shaffer, a longtime champion for tribal rights, has died. She was 94.
Shaffer was a leader in getting Congress to formally recognize The Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians. She was chair of her tribe from 1983 until 2010.
Shaffer was also instrumental in getting the federal government to loan the tribe money for a bingo hall in Canyonville. It was expanded into a casino in 1994, and the Seven Feathers Casino Resort is now a 298-room hotel and casino.
The News-Review reports (https://is.gd/5qOGZb ) that Shaffer also served on the Umpqua Community College Board of Trustees for many years and was the first woman to serve as its chair.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley said in a statement that Shaffer was a passionate and effective leader, and Oregon families have lost an extraordinary champion.
