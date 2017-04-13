More Politics News

April 13, 2017 11:14 AM

Iowa governor signs wide-ranging gun bill into law

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has signed a wide-ranging gun bill into law that includes a stand-your-ground provision.

Branstad signed the legislation Thursday. Portions of the bill go into effect immediately though most will be enforced starting July 1.

Democrats and gun safety advocates expressed concern over the stand-your-ground provision, which will allow people to use deadly force anywhere if they felt a risk to their life or safety. They say it will lead to racial tensions and increase gun violence.

Republicans say the bill will expand Second Amendment rights in the state.

The bill will also allow a person with a weapons permit to bring a concealed handgun into the state Capitol. Minors under 14 will be able to use handguns with parental or guardian supervision.

