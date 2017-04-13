More Politics News

April 13, 2017 11:00 AM

Kasich, legislative leaders to address lagging state revenue

By JULIE CARR SMYTH AP Statehouse Correspondent
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) and his budget director are joining state legislative leaders to discuss how a state revenue shortfall will affect upcoming state budget deliberations.

The governor scheduled a news conference Thursday with Budget Director Tim Keen and fellow Republicans, House Speaker Clifford Rosenberger and Senate President Larry Obhof (AWB'-hawf).

The event comes a day after the state budget office reported March revenue receipts fell nearly $319 million below estimates. That included a $203 million lag in tax receipts and a $116 million lag in non-tax receipts.

The Office of Budget and Management attributed the shortfall essentially to three tax areas: income taxes, which were 17 percent below projections; sales taxes, which were about 5 percent below projections; and taxes paid on out-of-state insurance policies.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Tillerson says there's a 0:36

Tillerson says there's a "low level of trust" with Russia

Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails 2:09

Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos