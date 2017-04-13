More Politics News

April 13, 2017 11:00 AM

Vermont ACLU joins lawsuit seeking travel ban information

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's American Civil Liberties Union chapter is joining a lawsuit requesting that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency give up documents showing how it has implemented President Donald Trump's travel bans.

After a February ACLU records request went unfulfilled, five New England ACLU affiliates filed a lawsuit. Vermont's chapter joined it Wednesday. It seeks records related to activities at Bradley, Bangor, Burlington, Logan, Manchester and T.F. Green international airports.

Similar ACLU lawsuits cover other sections of the country.

The revised ban suspends visas from six predominantly-Muslim countries and halts the U.S. refugee program. Two judges have blocked the ban. The Trump administration is appealing.

