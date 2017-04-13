More Politics News

April 13, 2017 10:46 AM

Jury about to get Nevada ranch standoff case in Vegas

By KEN RITTER Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

A federal court jury in Nevada will hear three more defense attorneys and a prosecutor before beginning deliberations in the trial of six men accused of wielding assault-style rifles in cattleman Cliven Bundy's dispute with federal agents three years ago.

Summations are due to finish Thursday in Las Vegas in the first trial stemming from an armed standoff that ended a government roundup of Bundy cattle from public land northeast of Las Vegas.

Three defense attorneys told jurors Wednesday their clients exercised constitutional rights to protest and bear arms, and should to be acquitted of charges including conspiracy and assault on a federal officer.

A prosecutor cast the standoff as a crime of violence at the point of a gun that stopped agents from carrying out lawful court orders to impound Bundy cattle.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Tillerson says there's a 0:36

Tillerson says there's a "low level of trust" with Russia

Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails 2:09

Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos