Ethics group: Diamondhead council improperly closed meeting

The Mississippi Ethics Commission says local officials on the Gulf Coast improperly held a closed-door meeting with the state auditor earlier this year.
The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nIJUQ5 ) the commission issued a preliminary ruling Friday. A hearing officer found the Diamondhead City Council "violated" the Open Meetings Act when four of five council members met Jan. 31 with Auditor Stacey Pickering.
The ruling says a quorum of the board discussed city business without providing public access or notice or recording minutes. A quorum consists of a majority of the governing group.
Councilman Ernie Knobloch says he and three colleagues met privately only because Pickering told them it was legal.
Mayor Tommy Schaefer and Councilwoman Nancy Depreo were excluded from the meeting. At the time, Schaefer called it an "illegal meeting."
