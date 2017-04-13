Nearly $3M in public matching funds spent in governor's race

Nearly $3 million in public matching funds have been doled out to Democratic and Republican candidates in this year's contest to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie, state election officials said this week.
More than $2.8 million has been given to three candidates in this year's primary election for governor, up from $1.7 million last month, according to the Election Law Enforcement Commission.
Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno has received the most, at more than $1.1 million. Democrat Jim Johnson, a former official in President Bill Clinton's administration, has gotten nearly $1.1 million, and Democratic Assemblyman John Wisniewski received about $663,000. Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli has said he qualified for funds, but so far has not received matching cash, according to state officials.
The public will get a closer look at how the cash is being spent when first-quarter spending reports come out later this month.
The expenditures come as the June 6 primary approaches and with the first debates on the horizon. Guadagno has topped polls in the Republican primary. The Democratic front-runner is Phil Murphy, a former ambassador to Germany in President Barack Obama's administration, who did not qualify for public matching funds after announcing that instead he's financing his campaign with a $10 million personal loan.
The program dates to 1974 and allows candidates to get $2 in public cash for every $1 raised. Candidates must raise $430,000 to qualify for public cash. There's a cap of $4 million and spending for candidates getting public money is limited to $6.4 million in the primary.
Matching funds are financed through donations from state income tax forms and through the general fund.
The candidates accepting public cash are required to participate in two debates. There will be two Democratic and two Republican debates. So far, one has been scheduled: They are set for 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Stockton University in Galloway. They will also be livestreamed.
The second debate is sponsored by NJTV, but a schedule has not been announced.
