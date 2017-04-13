More Politics News

April 13, 2017 9:43 AM

Review of Winslow police complete following shooting death

The Associated Press
WINSLOW, Ariz.

An independent review of the Winslow Police Department has been completed in response to an officer's deadly shooting of a woman last year.

The review stemmed from the March 2016 shooting of a 27-year-old Loreal Tsingine who was shot five times after allegedly shoplifting while holding a pair of scissors.

KPNX-TV (http://bit.ly/2o70jKb) reports the review has found better training of new recruits as a "pressing need" for the department. It found the current training program in need of a smoother transition from the academy into the field and suggested a chief's advisory committee.

The department received credit for changes it made after the shooting, including efforts to place more officers on the streets.

Former Officer Austin Shipley, who shot the woman, resigned in October after results of an internal investigation surfaced.

