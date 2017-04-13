Business group endorses Raimondo's free tuition plan

A prominent Rhode Island business group is endorsing Gov. Gina Raimondo's plan to cover two years of tuition at public colleges for state residents.
The Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to announce its support Thursday with the Democratic governor.
Raimondo has been building political support for the plan, which could face opposition in the legislature. Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has called the estimated $30 million-a-year program "unsustainable and fiscally irresponsible."
Raimondo held a rally for the proposal last week with former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, national chairman of the Democratic National Committee. She's also pulled in endorsements from other well-known Democrats, including former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.
New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently signed into law a similar initiative there.
Comments