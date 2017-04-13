More Politics News

April 13, 2017 9:09 AM

South Carolina beach considers banning tents

The Associated Press
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C.

A town on South Carolina's Grand Strand has given tentative approval to banning tents on its beaches.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports (http://bit.ly/2ou1shO) that Surfside Beach endorsed the idea earlier this week.

The rule would allow umbrellas and tents for small children.

The ordinance must get one more vote before it becomes law.

Surfside Beach is the last town along the Grand Strand to allow the tents. Town officials say some people have been setting up tents that stay on the beach all day.

Councilman Randle Stevens said Surfside Beach has looked like a refugee camp compared to neighboring Garden City, which doesn't allow tents on the beach.

Town officials also said the tents can be an obstruction when emergency vehicles need to ride along the beach.

