More Politics News

April 13, 2017 9:02 AM

Swiss court upholds politicians' race discrimination verdict

The Associated Press
BERLIN

A Swiss court has upheld the conviction of two former top officials in the country's strongest political party for racial discrimination over a campaign poster that proclaimed "Kosovars cut up the Swiss!"

The nationalist Swiss People's Party has long courted controversy with posters on immigration issues. The ad in question, displayed during a 2011 campaign to curb immigration, referred to an incident in which a man from Kosovo had wounded a Swiss man with a knife. It also included an image of several people walking over a Swiss flag.

A Bern court convicted the party's then-general secretary, Martin Baltisser, and his deputy Silvia Baer of racial discrimination and fined them. The Federal Tribunal dismissed their appeals Thursday.

In a 2014 referendum, voters narrowly approved immigration curbs sought by the party.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Tillerson says there's a 0:36

Tillerson says there's a "low level of trust" with Russia

Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails 2:09

Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos