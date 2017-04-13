More Politics News

April 13, 2017 8:24 AM

Auburn: White nationalist paying rent, security for speech

The Associated Press
AUBURN, Ala.

Auburn University says a white nationalist is paying $700 to rent a room where he's scheduled to speak on campus next week.

A school spokesman says Richard Spencer also must pay for security expenses such as police.

Spencer operates the National Policy Institute and made waves last year by giving a Hitler salute and praising President Donald Trump during a speech. He announced his Auburn appearance in a video statement.

Spencer supports the creation of an ethno-state that would be run for the benefit of white people.

Auburn says it rented the space to Spencer because it supports free speech. He's scheduled to appear at the student center Tuesday night.

The federal government recently revoked the tax-exempt status of Spencer's group for its failure to file tax returns.

