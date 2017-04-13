More Politics News

April 13, 2017 7:44 AM

Man fatally shot after firing at authorities during chase

The Associated Press
UDALL, Kan.

Authorities say officers have fatally shot a man after he repeatedly fired at them during a south-central Kansas chase.

KAKE-TV (http://bit.ly/2oCsUKJ ) reports that the Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says the chase started late Wednesday when a Wichita police officer attempted to pursue a suspect with an active warrant.

The suspect began firing at officers when a patrol car that can shoot GPS tracking devices onto fleeing vehicles approached. The chase eventually came to an end near the Sumner-Cowley County line.

Sumner County Sheriff Darren Chambers says authorities killed the suspect when he got out of his vehicle and fired more shots at them. Chambers says authorities are interviewing a woman who was inside the suspect's vehicle. Neither the woman nor any of the officers were hurt during the chase.

