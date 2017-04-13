More Politics News

April 13, 2017

AP Interview: UN envoy says Cyprus security deal possible

The Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus

A United Nations envoy says an idea has emerged that may help overcome the key obstacle of security which stands in the way of a deal reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus.

Espen Barth Eide declined to give details, but he told The Associated Press on Thursday that he's "quite confident" the idea could work after consultations with both sides, the European Union and the island's "guarantors" — Greece, Turkey and Britain.

But the Norwegian diplomat expressed concern about whether there's enough trust and will on both sides to achieve a peace accord.

He says now's the time for rival leaders to show "true leadership" before domestic and regional developments over the next several months make talks more difficult.

Negotiations resumed on Tuesday following a two-month halt that bled momentum from process.

