April 13, 2017 5:55 AM

Jefferson Parish jury finds a man guilty of 2015 slaying

The Associated Press
KENNER, La.

A Jefferson Parish jury has convicted a Kenner man in the shooting death of another man following a dispute over a woman.

News outlets report the jury found 38-year-old Albert Cox guilty of second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in the death of 42-year-old Cornell Woods on Wednesday. Officials say Woods was shot once in the chest in October 2015.

The Jefferson Parish district attorney's office said in a statement that Woods and Cox had quarreled earlier that day over a woman. Woods was later shot by Cox of his outside his mother's home.

Cox's sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 19.

An attorney for Cox could not be reached.

