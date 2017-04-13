New Mexico delegation seeks medal for Bataan veterans

New Mexico's congressional delegation has revived legislation that would honor veterans who fought against the Japanese for months during World War II and suffered through what would become known as the Bataan Death March.
Survivors and their descendants gathered last weekend to mark the 75th anniversary.
Tens of thousands of U.S. and Filipino troops were forced on the 65-mile (105-kilometre) march to a prison camp. Hundreds of American soldiers and thousands of Filipinos died in stifling heat and at the hands of Japanese soldiers who shot, bayoneted or beat those who fell or stopped for water.
The bill would bestow a collective Congressional Gold Medal, the nation's highest and most distinguished civilian honor, to the troops from the U.S. and the Philippines who defended Bataan in recognition of their service and sacrifice.
Comments